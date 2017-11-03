Driftwood Lane man faces gun theft charge

A Driftwood Lane man, arrested for cocaine possession in August, now faces a new charge in connection with the investigation from the initial arrest.

Michael D. Pinto Sr., 56, turned himself in at police headquarters on Thursday, Nov. 2, after learning he faced an arrest warrant for theft of a firearm. Police said this charge resulted from the ensuing investigation following Pinto’s drug arrest.

Pinto’s initial arrest was the result of a joint investigation between the Stamford Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Monroe Police Department. Police said that, during the execution of a search warrant in August, handguns were seized. A continued investigation confirmed that one of the handguns seized had previously been reported as stolen, said police.

Pinto was arrested in August on drug charges. At that time, police said the Stamford Police Department Narcotics Unit had been working a cocaine sale investigation with connections to Monroe.

Through the investigation they uncovered a consistent delivery to Monroe and this information was used to develop Pinto as a suspect. He was believed to be selling the cocaine out of his Driftwood Road home.

After getting a warrant, searched Pinto’s residence for evidence of cocaine sales. During the search warrant execution, conducted by members of both departments, officers and detectives located more than 50 grams of cocaine packaged for sale, loose prescription medications, weapons and cash.

Pinto was placed under arrest and charged with two counts of failure to keep drugs in original container and two counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell.

On the theft of firearm charge, Pinto posted a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in superior court on Nov. 13.