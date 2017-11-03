Monroe Courier

Edie is awaiting adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter

By Julie Miller on November 3, 2017

Edie

Edie was captured with her three tiny kittens who have all been adopted. At first we thought that she was a feral cat because she would run away from people, but she has turned out to be very sweet, according to shelter staff.  She is petite and has been spayed and vaccinated.  Visit Edie and other cats and dogs available for adoption at the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.

