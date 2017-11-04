Commentary: Bennett brings CEO experience to post

I know most candidate endorsements are from colleagues, friends, or business associates praising the candidate for their leadership skills or business acumen. I am writing this on behalf of my husband, Frank Bennett.
Frank Bennett
Let me tell you a little about Frank. When he told me he wanted to run for first selectman, I immediately told him I was behind him 1000%. Little did I know what that meant. We have seen and learned things about this town I never imagined nor probably wanted to know. Through it all, he has remained steadfast in his commitment, never wavering at all. His love for this town is clear. He’s lived here for 45 years, buying a house two streets away from his parent’s house 31 years ago.
He was a business owner for 16 years with annual revenues of more than $1 million per year. Let me put that in perspective: he sold more than $100,000 per month. Frank was the CEO overseeing every dollar going in and out of the business. He is the only candidate on the ballot that has real world CEO experience. His employees were with him from the day he opened until he closed, which speaks volumes about the type of manager he is.
He is running as an unaffiliated candidate because in a short time, he’s already seen partisan politics at work and doesn’t want to be mired down in that. We want to focus on doing what is best for Monroe.
Frank has a multitude of business experience. He has always operated under the three pillars of business — cost, cash and service. If a program is not delivering to one of those pillars, it needs to be evaluated. Running the town is like running a business. He has 40+ years of sales experience in the local area. This has given him extensive business contacts. He can leverage this to bring new business to town, which will help redistribute the tax burden for the local citizens. He also has a plan to create a results based, commission compensated grant writer/acquisition position to go after state and federal grant money. This position will get money that we are leaving on the table, to improve our town.
We have a plan to continue the work of paving the roads, but at a significantly lower cost to the town. We are confident we will do the work at a 30% reduction to the current costs. Frank’s opponents have said “they plan, they envision, etc.” Frank has already put plans in motion.
He may be new to politics, but he’s lived here a long time and can bring a fresh perspective and a fresh set of thinking and leadership to the town. To quote Steve Vavrek, “Being new to politics doesn’t always mean you don’t know what’s best for our community. Vote for community over brand.”
We have done the same thing over and over expecting a different result. Do something different. Vote for Frank on Nov. 7.
Frank Bennett is the unaffiliated first selectman candidate.
Commentary: Bennett brings CEO experience to post
By Lori Bennett on November 4, 2017 in Commentary, Opinion · 0 Comments
