Commentary: Calling for unity in solving Monroe’s issues

There has been discussion on social media concerning the meaning of our purple campaign and our theme of “One Monroe.” The color purple is a visual aid for the idea of governing Monroe in the best interest of the citizens of Monroe, not Democrat blue or Republican red but a common “let’s do it together” concept.
Dan Hunsberger
I have spoken to many citizens who are willing to volunteer their knowledge, experience and expertise but have not been asked. Under my administration, I will reach out to those citizens, regardless of party.
Working in municipal government for 40 years, practicing law for more than 20 years and the 10 years I represented you on town boards and commissions has prepared me to hold the office of first selectman and given me a clear understanding of the first selectman’s crucial role in leading our community where Monroe’s rural charm combined with our award-winning schools makes Monroe an amazing and ideal place for families to live and grow.
Reducing residential taxes is the No. 1 role of the first selectman. As a member of the Board of Finance, Town Pension Committee and now Town Council, I have been actively involved in the budget process during that period. That hands-on experience taught me that a first selectman’s responsibility is more than just plugging numbers into a budget document. The first selectman must work with every town department to determine opportunities to work smarter while doing more with less. The first selectman is responsible for doing more with less, while increasing the tax base and decreasing costs.
While serving on the Inland Wetlands Commission, I saw firsthand why economic development is so vital to lowering our residential taxes. Our empty stores are proof that Monroe is not a business-friendly town.
As Town Council liaison to the Commission of Aging, I have learned how increased taxes dramatically impact 14% of Monroe’s population. We must do more to support our seniors.
Most of us moved into Monroe because of the great schools. As Town Council liaison to the Board of Education, I learned how board policies drive Monroe’s award-winning schools.
Monroe’s property values are directly related to its desirability. Compromising that quality education will compromise our children’s future and negatively impact our property values.
I will work to reduce town spending by embracing technologies and policies that streamline town services and allow town employees to work smarter and more efficiently with less stress. I will work to reduce the burden on individual residential homeowners, by increasing the commercial side of our grand list. Strong economic development with reduced taxes is key to our survival.
Under my administration, operational savings coupled with a growing economy will allow us to lower our mill rate and taxes, which then will fuel more economic growth. This strategy will put us on ﬁrmer ﬁnancial footing and provide us more independence from the budget issues of Hartford. With your vote, I will put my education and my 40 years of hands-on practical experience to work for you.
Dan Hunsberger is the Democrat first selectman candidate.
Commentary: Calling for unity in solving Monroe’s issues
By Dan Hunsberger on November 4, 2017 in Commentary, Opinion · 0 Comments
There has been discussion on social media concerning the meaning of our purple campaign and our theme of “One Monroe.” The color purple is a visual aid for the idea of governing Monroe in the best interest of the citizens of Monroe, not Democrat blue or Republican red but a common “let’s do it together” concept.
Dan Hunsberger
I have spoken to many citizens who are willing to volunteer their knowledge, experience and expertise but have not been asked. Under my administration, I will reach out to those citizens, regardless of party.
Working in municipal government for 40 years, practicing law for more than 20 years and the 10 years I represented you on town boards and commissions has prepared me to hold the office of first selectman and given me a clear understanding of the first selectman’s crucial role in leading our community where Monroe’s rural charm combined with our award-winning schools makes Monroe an amazing and ideal place for families to live and grow.
Reducing residential taxes is the No. 1 role of the first selectman. As a member of the Board of Finance, Town Pension Committee and now Town Council, I have been actively involved in the budget process during that period. That hands-on experience taught me that a first selectman’s responsibility is more than just plugging numbers into a budget document. The first selectman must work with every town department to determine opportunities to work smarter while doing more with less. The first selectman is responsible for doing more with less, while increasing the tax base and decreasing costs.
While serving on the Inland Wetlands Commission, I saw firsthand why economic development is so vital to lowering our residential taxes. Our empty stores are proof that Monroe is not a business-friendly town.
As Town Council liaison to the Commission of Aging, I have learned how increased taxes dramatically impact 14% of Monroe’s population. We must do more to support our seniors.
Most of us moved into Monroe because of the great schools. As Town Council liaison to the Board of Education, I learned how board policies drive Monroe’s award-winning schools.
Monroe’s property values are directly related to its desirability. Compromising that quality education will compromise our children’s future and negatively impact our property values.
I will work to reduce town spending by embracing technologies and policies that streamline town services and allow town employees to work smarter and more efficiently with less stress. I will work to reduce the burden on individual residential homeowners, by increasing the commercial side of our grand list. Strong economic development with reduced taxes is key to our survival.
Under my administration, operational savings coupled with a growing economy will allow us to lower our mill rate and taxes, which then will fuel more economic growth. This strategy will put us on ﬁrmer ﬁnancial footing and provide us more independence from the budget issues of Hartford. With your vote, I will put my education and my 40 years of hands-on practical experience to work for you.
Dan Hunsberger is the Democrat first selectman candidate.
Related posts:
Tags: commentary, Dan Hunsberger, Democrat, first selectman, Monroe
About author
Dan Hunsberger
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement