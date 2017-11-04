Commentary: Looking to make positive impact on town

My reason for running for first selectman is simple — I want a greater role in making a positive impact to Monroe, where my family and I have lived for 16 years. I will continue the progress we have achieved, while bringing a fresh perspective. I will be focused on ensuring Monroe remains a great place to live, work, raise a family and retire.
Ken Kellogg
We must make the right investments in infrastructure and finish paving roads that had been long ignored. We must maintain our strong public safety, award-winning school system, and outstanding parks, library and senior center.
We all agree that taxes are a concern. That’s why I took action to keep Monroe’s state funding. I talked with our legislators frequently, wrote to the governor, and passed a Town Council resolution that sent a strong message to Hartford. Locally, don’t be deceived by viewing our mill rate in isolation, as this tax rate is based upon multiple factors. What really matters is your tax bill. Since 2011, taxes have gone up an average of 2.5% per year. But this is a significant trend down from 2003-2010, when tax increases averaged more than 6% per year and totaled 43%. I will do everything possible to control taxes without sacrificing our quality of life.
Our only immediate control over taxes is to control our spending. My approach will be to budget like any family or business — spending on what we need and can afford. Long-term, we must embark on a comprehensive economic development plan to continue growing our commercial tax base and shift the burden away from residents. That is only accomplished with continued growth in new construction, focused in our industrial zone while protecting our residential and farming zones.
Economic development is not accomplished just by hiring more staff. My plan focuses on people, process, and partnerships. We must ensure our people are properly organized — not focusing on roadblocks, but delivering solutions. We must work together to make our process simple, fast, and predictable, using technology where appropriate. Finally, strong partnerships with our Planning & Zoning Commission, Economic Development Commission, and Chamber of Commerce, must come together to create a robust marketing plan for our community.
Monroe needs experienced and proven leadership that delivers results. I have 30 years of diverse experience, including corporate leadership, emergency planning at hospitals and municipalities, and as a small business owner in Monroe. As the chairman of our EMS Commission, I led the effort that brought a dedicated paramedic unit to our town. On Town Council, I spearheaded the creation of our new Monroe Health Department — on time and on budget. I’ve chaired multiple committees and passed legislation to allow food trucks, protect the public health, and expand senior tax relief.
I have spent my entire career leading teams to solve complex problems. It requires significant energy and tenacity. It means working smarter and harder for our town. I humbly ask for your vote to lead the team to build an even brighter future for Monroe.
Ken Kellogg is the Republican first selectman candidate.
Commentary: Looking to make positive impact on town
