Monroe Voter’s Guide

Voters can confirm their registration and find their polling place at http://myvote.ct.gov/lookup. Potential voters who are not yet registered can find the Election Day registration site in their town at http://portal.ct.gov/-/media/sots/ElectionServices/Misc/2017_edr_locations.pdf. Voters who register on Election Day must be registered by 8 p.m. in order to vote. Voters who would like to see the sample ballots from their town can find them at http://portal.ct.gov/SOTS/Election-Services/Town-Ballots/2017-Town-Ballots. On Election Day, staff from the Secretary of the State’s office and from the State Election Enforcement Commission will be standing by to help voters and local election officials with any potential problems at 866-SEEC-INFO (866-733-2463).

First selectman

(Vote for 1)

Dan Hunsberger (D)

Hunsberger is currently a member of the Town Council and served on the Board of Finance, the Inland Wetlands Commission and the EMS Commission. Hunsberger retired after 40 years as a captain from the city of Stamford Fire Department, where he served in many capacities, including the city’s director of emergency management and most recently as fire and EMS supervisor in the city’s 911 Emergency Communications Center. He earned his juris doctorate from Quinnipiac University and practices law in the state and federal courts of Connecticut.

Ken Kellogg (R)

A current member of the Town Council, Kellogg is a 16-year resident of Monroe with his wife and two children. He has been instrumental in the creation of the new Board of Health. He has improved senior tax relief and has worked to pass/revise seven Town Council ordinances with bipartisan support. Kellogg has served on multiple Town Council committees, and currently chairs the Strategic Planning Committee. He has been a licensed paramedic with more than 25 years in Public Safety and Emergency Management Experience and currently runs a small business that specializes in emergency planning and training. He is a former chairman of the Monroe EMS Commission.

Frank Bennett (U)

A more than 45-year resident of Monroe, Bennett has extensive business experience, including owning his own business for 16 years, with annual revenues of more than $1 million consistently. He ran every facet of the business — CEO, human resources, payroll, customer service, sales, deliveries, IT, inventory control. He lives with his wife, Lori, a 10-year U.S. Air Force veteran. He has three sons who all attended Monroe schools from pre-K through graduation from Masuk High School. He has served on the Youth Commission and coached various sports including Little League, AYSO and even helping lead the 2000 Pop Warner football team to a state championship victory.

Town Council

(Vote for up to 9)

Dee Dee Martin — Incumbent (D)

Martin is presently minority leader of the Town Council and member of the council’s Legislative and Administrative Committee. She has been a Monroe resident for 39 years and is a teacher at the Gingerbread School House in Monroe. She is past member of the Board of Health, Parks & Recreation Commission, Masuk renovation committee, Great Hollow Lake construction committee, Strategic Planning Committee and the Monroe Congregational Church renovation committee.

Patrick R. Carleton — Incumbent (D)

He is presently on Town Council and is former chairman of the Monroe Ethics Commission. He is currently deputy director of the CT Metropolitan Council of Governments. He is a former regional planner with the CT Metropolitan Council of Governments and a former grants writer with the city of Bridgeport.

Andy Greenawalt (D)

A 15-year Monroe resident, he is a business builder, inventor and award-winning business founder. His experience includes board member, Connecticut Technology Council Board Member, Yale Entrepreneurial Institute; board member, New Haven Innovation Places Implementation Team; Robinson Humanitarian Award, as a student; board member, ESUMS STEM High School; and assistant coach, Monroe robotics and lacrosse teams.

Jason Maur (D)

He is an attorney and a lifelong Monroe resident. He has served on the Monroe Commission on Aging for six years, currently as vice chair of the committee. He worked for Sen. Christopher Dodd, serving on his team for the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee.

Jen Aguilar (D)

She has lived in Monroe for 15 years and is currently co-chairperson of the Monroe Youth Commission. She has served as Fawn Hollow PTO co-president, co-president Parent Council, co-president of the Masuk All Sports Booster Club, co-president of the Masuk PTC, and secretary of the Monroe Chamber of Commerce. She started the Youth Commission’s annual Trick or Trunk. She is married to Dan and has three children, ages 17, 14 and 12, who all attend Monroe public schools.

Theresa Oleyar (D)

She has chaired the Stepney Elementary Beautification Committee, the Memorial Day Parade, Winter Carnival and Spirit Wear events. She has been chairing and volunteering for 12 years in the Monroe school system and is currently a Parent Council representative and vice president on the Stepney Elementary PTO Board. She is involved with Monroe Green Community, Plunge in the Park, Trick or Trunk and Monroe Farmers’ Market. She spearheaded bringing Keller Williams’ Red Day civic event to Monroe to beautify the Monroe town gazebo and green. She is a realtor with Keller Williams and a married mother of five. Her husband, Rob, works as a Project Manager with ASML.

Frank Lieto — Incumbent (R)

He is the current Town Council chairman and has served on the Legislative and Administrative subcommittee. Prior to his tenure on Town Council, he served on the Parks and Recreation Commission and the Economic Development Commission. He has been active in Little League softball and AYSO soccer. He is also the co-founder of several charitable foundations, including the Fighting Angels Foundation fighting to cure Angelman Syndrome and he has served as Pro Bono Counsel for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bridgeport.

Enid Lipeles — Incumbent (R)

The current Town Council vice chairman, Lipeles is again running for Town Council. She is a former chairman of the Town Council and has served on the Parks & Recreation Committee and Monroe Zoning Board of Appeals. She was a teacher for 42 years at Masuk High School and was chosen as the 1990 Monroe Teacher of the Year. In 2013, she was selected as the Outstanding Citizen of Monroe.

Kevin Reid — Incumbent (R)

Prior to serving on Town Council, Reid was a member of the Monroe Economic Development Commission. He works in the Information Technology field. He is a 12-year resident of Monroe and is a former officer in the U.S. Army.

Sean O’Rourke — Incumbent (R)

O’Rourke is seeking re-election to the Town Council. He is a former alternate on the Planning & Zoning Commission. He is a 18-year resident of Monroe with his wife and children and is currently a partner in a local business, Safe Harbour Tanker Chartering.

Terry Rooney — Incumbent (R)

A former Bridgeport police officer, Rooney is seeking re-election to the Town Council. Prior to that, he served on the Parks & Recreation Commission and on the Lake Zoar Authority board. He is active in working with his assigned subcommittees. His family has deep roots in the community and he has been a resident for the past 21 years.

Dennis Condon (R)

Condon currently serves as an appointed member and chairman of the Board of Health. A 24-year resident of Monroe with his wife and three children, he is also a past chair on the EMS Commission. He is serving on the Bridgeport Regional Business Council Leadership Board, is a past president of the Monroe Rotary Club and the Connecticut Zoological Society. Professionally, Dennis is the current COO of a large local radiological consultant office where he seeks to improve workflow for better customer service and provider quality while at the same time managing rising costs. He has received numerous citations and awards for his work in the healthcare field and is a published author of several magazine articles on the operations of radiological offices.

Board of Finance

Full-Term

Vote for up to Two

John Ostaszewski — Incumbent (D)

He is a 25-year Monroe resident and is currently vice chairman of the Board of Finance, on which he has been a member for six years. He is retired from Applera Corp,, where he was vice president and treasurer. His volunteer experience includes treasurer, board of directors, Goodwill of Western & Northern CT; CHOICES (Medicare) Counselor at the Monroe Senior Center; and treasurer, Board of Directors, Southwestern CT Agency on Aging. He is a parent of two Masuk High School graduates – one a Lehigh University graduate; one a UMass Amherst graduate.

Ashish Verma (D)

He is currently a member of the Monroe Economic Development Commission. Ashish was born in India and a U.S. Army veteran. He is a member of the American Legion and the Monroe Rotary Club. He works at Wells Fargo Bank in Monroe. He is married and a father of two.

Michael Manjos — Incumbent (R)

Manjos is presently Board of Finance chairman. During his tenure, he has worked to improve communications between the elected boards and commissions on financial matters. He has helped to make the budget process more transparent and sought to implement creative ways of coping with the 2017-18 budget shortfalls created by impacts of the budget crisis in Hartford. He is a 16-year resident of Monroe with his wife and three children. Prior to the Board of Finance, he served on the Planning and Zoning and Economic Development Commissions.

Board of Finance

To Fill Vacancy for Two Years

Vote for Up to Two

Steve Kirsch (D)

He is a Monroe resident for 24 years and has been employed with Artech Information Systems since 2016, where he is a mainframe infrastructure architect focusing on solution design, pricing and financial analysis. He spent 36 years with IBM serving as a senior IT architect specializing in large systems solutions. Kirsch has served the town Facility and Demographic Study Committee; the town BOE 2012 Technology Planning Committee; and the town BOE Finance Advisory Committee. He has been married for 37 years with two sons having graduated from Masuk High School.

Patrick O’Hara — Incumbent (R)

O’Hara is a lifelong Monroe resident and a current small business owner. He has served as an elected official on the Board of Education, Town Council and past chairman of the Planning & Zoning Commission. He was appointed to the Board of Finance in December 2016.

Craig Hirsch — Incumbent (R)

Hirsch was appointed to the Board of Finance as a mid-term appointment in September 2016. He has lived in Monroe for the past eight years and is married with two children, one that currently attends Masuk High School and the other attends Western Connecticut University. He is active in Newtown’s Grace Family Church and serves as a member of Monroe’s CERT program. He has been employed with Macy’s Department Stores for the past 23 years and currently serves as the Director of Human Resources — Macy’s Logistics at their Connecticut online fulfillment facility.

Board of Education

Full Term

Vote for Up to 5

Carlos A. Reinoso Jr. — Incumbent (D)

Reinoso Jr. is program manager with Prevention Services and Partnerships for The Governor’s Prevention Partnership. In this role, he is responsible for supporting all of the work broadly across the organization. He will be working to help manage the relationship with the Hartford public schools, help to launch a mentoring hub in Waterbury, support current and upcoming legislative advocacy, begin the planning process for launching a Latino youth and family prevention initiative in Hartford, and help strengthen school partnerships in CT’s alliance districts. He brings years of experience as a former Regional Action Council (RAC) director, and more recently as a director of the school-based Health Centers in Norwalk. He has been in the field of Human Services and Education since 1998. He has extensive knowledge and experience in prevention, education, community engagement and advocacy. His experience encompasses working with the state Juvenile Justice System, Public Health System, Community Health System, Connecticut Public School System, Substance Abuse and Mental Health. He is fluent in both Spanish and Portuguese.

James Martinez — Incumbent (D)

A Monroe resident since 2011, Martinez has been an educator for 29 years and a Board of Education member the past two years. He is presently an elementary school principal in Norwalk. His experience includes as a teacher, counselor and administrator at the middle and high school levels. He has first-hand knowledge of curriculum, school budgets, and academic, social and emotional development of children. He is a volunteer coach with Monroe AYSO soccer. He has two children in Monroe schools.

Jerry Stevens — Incumbent (D)

A lifetime Monroe resident and Masuk High graduate, Stevens is a current Board of Education member. He is a former Monroe teacher, retiring after 34 years. He was named Monroe Teacher of the Year in 2006 as well as Connecticut Technical Education Teacher of the Year the same year. He served on the state Technology Education Association executive board for 30 years; was president of the state Technology Education Association for six years; served on the CCAT State STEM Committee for six years; served on the Monroe Economic Development Committee; served on our Monroe STEM Committee for four years; served on the Monroe Technology Planning Committee for four years; and is a former Monroe Little League, AYSO, and travel soccer coach. He is married with two children, both graduates of Masuk High School.

Donna Lane — Incumbent (R)

The current chair of the Board of Education, Lane is seeking re-election to the board. She has also served on Board of Finance and Board of Ethics. She is a more than 20-year resident of Monroe with her husband and three children. She has served as a unit manager for the Girl Scouts, chairman of the St. Jude Advisory Council, and board member on the Monroe Newcomers and Neighbors Club.

George King — Incumbent (R)

King is the current vice chair of the Board of Education and works on the policy subcommittee. He is a former member of the Town Council and the Zoning Board of Appeals. He has served as a vice president for the Monroe Soccer Club and is a member of St. Jude Parish. He is a lifelong resident of Monroe and lives with his wife and three children.

Christine Cascella — Incumbent (R)

A lifelong Monroe resident, Cascella is seeking re-election to the Board of Education. She has been active as both coach and in leadership roles with Monroe AYSO as well as being a PTO Member for Stepney and Monroe elementary schools. She works as an occupational therapist.

Jeff Fulchino (R)

Fulchino is a nine-year resident of Monroe who currently serves on the Conservation Commission and is active with Monroe Little League. Prior to moving to Monroe, he played for 12 years with several teams in Major League Baseball. He currently works as a realtor.

Board of Education

To Fill Vacancy for 2 Years

Vote for Up to 2

Jessica Katuska (D)

Katuska is a financial analyst with Travelers Insurance for Connecticut and Rhode Island. She previously was a small business owner of a specialty bakery. She graduated magna cum laude with an economics degree from CCSU. She has had leadership roles at Stepney Elementary School, Step-A-Way Preschool and MOMS Club of Monroe and Shelton. She is also a Girl Scouts volunteer. She is married with two daughters.

David Ferris Jr. — Incumbent (R)

Ferris Jr. was a mid-term appointment to the Board of Education in September 2016. He is a retired lieutenant from a local police department. At that department, he served many functions including rangemaster, midnight shift commander, dispatcher, bike patrol, detective and managed the medical unit as an EMT. He also served as a public information officer, sergeant of the youth division, sergeant of the training division, and was the special response team leader. He is a certified instructor and continues to teach police officers in several disciplines. He has a Master’s Degree in Public Administration, taught criminal justice courses at the University of New Haven and has been involved in many youth programs and boards. He is currently a branch manager for Securitas Inc., and continues to work as a consultant to public and private schools crisis advisory boards to assist in the development and training of crisis plans. He has previously served on the Monroe Youth and EMS Commissions as chair.

Planning & Zoning Commission

Full Term

Vote for Up to 2

Marc Covey (D)

Covey has been a Monroe resident since 1988 and a Masuk High School graduate. He graduated from Fairfield University with a bachelor of science degree in software engineering and currently working in Stamford.

William Porter — Incumbent (R)

Porter currently serves as the chairman of the Planning & Zoning Commission. He also heads up the subcommittee working on regulation revisions and has been involved with the formation of the current Plan of Conservation and Development, the 2013 Zoning Regulations revision and the Capital Facility and Infrastructure Planning Committee. He brings professional experience in construction management and development to the commission. Porter and his wife, Mary, are 34-year town residents and raised and educated their five children here.

Michael O’Reilly — Incumbent (R)

O’Reilly is a current incumbent of the Planning & Zoning Commission having been elevated from the alternate seat in December 2016. He has served previously as chairman of the Conservation and Water Resources Commission. He was also an original member of the new Board of Health that helped to organize the new Monroe Health Department.

Planning & Zoning Commission

To Fill Vacancy for 2 Years

Vote for 1

Rick Casados (D)

Casados is a Monroe resident for the past three years and is a member of the Monroe Arts Council. Formerly of Santa Fe, N.M., Casados is a photographer and painter. He has been married for nine years and has a daughter and son.

Paul Lisi — Incumbent (R)

Lisi currently serves on the Planning & Zoning Commission. Prior to that he was an alternate to Planning & Zoning and was moved to a full member early in 2017. He has also served on the Zoning Board of Appeals. He is a 22-year resident of Monroe and is a licensed architect and building official. He currently works as a partner/principal for Antinozzi Associates.

Planning & Zoning Commission Alternates

Vote for Up to 3

Domenic Paniccia (D)

Paniccia is a member of the Monroe Zoning Board of Appeals and the EMS Building Search Committee. He is a construction project manager and has worked in the construction and construction management fields since 1970. His work has given him extensive knowledge of local, state and national building codes and regulations. His field of experience is in new construction, renovation and major building. He is licensed through the state of Connecticut as a new home construction contractor. He is a licensed Connecticut real estate broker and has worked with the U.S. Green Building Council. He has sat on the Housing Site Development Commission in Bridgeport; the Monroe Economic Development Commission and the Building Committee with the Monroe public schools. He served in the U.S. Army and was a former chair and board member with Easter Seals, Connecticut and former board member with the YMCA Lakewood-Trumbull board of directors. He was also a former member of the finance and steering committees for both senators Dodd and Lieberman.

Ken Wielk (D)

Wielk is a retired police officer and U.S. Air Force Veteran who is a professional voice over artist/actor. Wielk is a former volunteer Stepney Volunteer Fire Department, a former EMT with Monroe EMS and a former member of the Monroe EMS Commission.

Jonathan Formichella — Incumbent (R)

Formichella is a current incumbent as an alternate on Planning & Zoning having been appointed in January of 2017. Formichella has been a resident of Monroe since 2012. He has previously worked for the Heritage Foundation, a conservative public policy think tank in Washington, D.C., in the Edwin Meese III Center for Legal and Judicial Studies and more recently interned for the Connecticut Attorney General’s Office in the Employment Rights Division. Prior to his current role, he served as a member of Monroe’s Building Board of Appeals.

Bruno Maini — Incumbent (R)

Maini is a current incumbent as an alternate on Planning & Zoning having been appointed in April 2017. Prior to that, he served on the Economic Development Commission and operates a small roofing and gutter business based in Monroe. He is a 13-year resident of the town and has two children who attend Jockey Hollow and Monroe Elementary. He currently serves as the coach director for AYSO Soccer and is an umpire in Monroe Little League.

Constable

Patricia Tomchik (D)

Tomchik is a longtime Monroe resident and has been Monroe constable for eight years. Tomchik is a member of the Monroe Parks & Recreation Commission and a past member of the Monroe Board of Ethics. Tomchik is currently teaching at Housatonic Community College and Southern Connecticut State University. Tomchik was a teacher at Monroe Chalk Hill and Jockey Hollow for 30 years; a past board member with Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA; and a volunteer with Monroe Food Pantry, Edith Wheeler Memorial Library and the American Red Cross.

Victor Yanosy (R)

Yanosy currently serves as the town constable. He is a long-term resident of Monroe with his wife and is active in local veteran’s organizations. He also serves as the chairman of the Board of Assessment Appeals.

Town clerk

Vida V. Stone — Incumbent (R)

Stone is seeking re-election as town clerk. She worked as assistant to the first selectman for 11 years. She is the current chairman of the Memorial Day Parade Committee and has served on both the Historic District and Youth commissions. A 30-year resident of Monroe, she has a long history of involvement in the community including volunteering for her Church, was a former president of the Monroe Jaycees, served as a Girl Scout Leader, a Mentor for Monroe Elementary School students and is a founder of the Monroe Parks & Rec Women’s Softball League. She is married and raised her three children in Monroe. As town clerk, she is exploring new initiatives such as improving access to information on the town’s website and seeking to promote dog license renewals online.

Town treasurer

Deborah Heim — Incumbent (R)

Heim is seeking re-election as town treasurer. She has served on Planning & Zoning and Town Council and was the Monroe tax collector for many years. She currently works as a the tax collector for the town of Stratford. A 50-year resident of Monroe, where she raised her two daughters, she has served in leadership roles for many community organizations in town, including the Monroe Women’s Club, the Monroe Historical Society, the Cutler’s Farm Elm Street Cemetery Association, the Stepney Volunteer Fire Department and the Monroe Land Trust.

Tax collector

Emanuel Cambra, Jr. — Incumbent (R)

A resident of Monroe for more than 30 years, Cambra Jr. seeking re-election as tax collector. He is a certified tax collector, formerly served as the town treasurer, and is a former chairman of the Board of Finance. He has a long history of being active in his church, Pop Warner Football, Little League and other community-oriented activity. During his tenure as the tax collector, he has implemented computer system improvements and worked closely with town auditors and the town finance department to improve processes for more streamlined and transparent reporting of tax receipts.