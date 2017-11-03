Boys soccer: Masuk falls on PK’s to Barlow

There’s no telling when Friday night’s South-West Conference boys soccer championship game would have ended if not for penalty kicks, but if they had to play all night that would have been fine with Masuk High coach Antonio Viscuso.

And not just because his second-seeded Panthers, after 100 minutes of scoreless soccer, lost 1-0 (9-8 on PKs) to top-seeded Joel Barlow.

After an 80-minute regulation stalemate, followed by two 10-minute scoreless overtimes on a blustery temperature-dropping night at neutral site Pomperaug High of Southbury, the goals kept coming and it took a pair of five-shot PK rounds to finally decide things.

“I love this sport more than anything … The biggest negative about this sport is going into PKs. It’s basically won by a coin toss,” Viscuso said after he and the Masuk players stood and clapped as the Falcons collected the hardware both teams battled for throughout the season and then some.

“I give my boys credit. They battled all season. They worked extremely hard,” Viscuso said.

Hard enough to win, but it basically became a goalkeeper guessing game as field players, one after another lined up and hit the back of the net they rarely came close to finding during game play.

Barlow goalkeeper Jackson Stalowir needed to make only three saves during regulation and OT, but made two crucial stops — one in each round — during penalties and earned MVP honors.

The Falcons started to control the ball with some deliberate passing in the mid stages of the second half, before Masuk came to life, adding an almost frenetic pace to the game as Ryan Winkler, Ryan Hodska, Tommy Hooker and Max Mastrorocco worked to create some opportunities. Still, there wasn’t a major scoring threat.

That changed for Barlow in overtime.

Masuk keeper Sam Forsythe came up with a game-saving stop in the first OT stanza, one of his two denials during game play, then made a critical fifth-shot stop on Barlow standout Jack Warren to help enable the Panthers to push things to a second round of PKs.

After Mastrorocco evened the score at 4-4 in the top half of the final chance of round one,

Forsythe guessed right and dove to knock away Warren’s attempt.

In round two, Stalowir stopped the first shot he saw, and that proved to be the difference as everybody scored from thereon.

Barlow’s Pablo Correa Ramirez scored on the final attempt of the evening to send everybody home.

Scoring for Masuk were Winkler, Zachary McCollum, Hooker, Mastrorocco, Christian Aja, Alex Vassilakis, Matt Machan and Stephen Murphy.

Masuk’s strong defense was led by Mastrorocco, Machan, McCollum and Aidan McShane.

The Panthers will try to bounce back in the upcoming Class L state tournament, which begins on Monday.