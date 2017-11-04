Monroe Arts Council calling all artists

The Monroe Town Hall will be playing host to the Monroe Arts Council’s holiday art show fundraiser.

Fifty percent of the proceeds from the sale of artwork will go toward the fund to build a Performance Pavilion in Monroe’s Wolfe Park and 50 percent will go to the arts council. Arts council members and area artists are encouraged to donate artwork for sale to help support the arts in Monroe.

The exhibit will open with a reception, Dec. 5, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The reception will feature music by students from Monroe schools.

“The Monroe Arts Council would like to welcome the Monroe community to support us in

bringing the arts to Monroe”, said council President Andrew Pinto. “This is a fun opportunity to enjoy an evening with the arts and to support the MAC and the Performance Pavilion fundraiser”.

Art will be on display throughout the Town Hall. In the halls and meeting rooms, people will see Monroe’s best art, all available for purchase through a bid process. Each piece of art will have a bid sheet with the minimum asking price where the bidding will begin.

Artists should bring their work to the Town Hall Annex at 7 p.m. on Nov. 9. Art will also be received in the first selectman’s office during Town Hall open hours (Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.).

The exhibition will close Jan. 25. Winning bidders will be announced Jan. 26. For more information, contact Andrew Pinto at [email protected]