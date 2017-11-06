Monroe Courier

Radio campaign to help families in need

By HAN Network on November 6, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

On Thursday, Nov. 9 Cumulus Media-WICC 600 will partner with Bridgeport Rescue Mission to help coastal Fairfield County residents in need through the Feeding Families radio campaign.

Tune in between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. to hear Mission students share stories of their struggles and how the Mission has enabled them to change their lives. Throughout the day Executive Director, Pastor Terry Wilcox will share his thoughts and important updates on the Mission’s outreach to coastal Fairfield County.

Listeners will have the opportunity to make a contribution in support of Bridgeport Rescue Mission’s upcoming Great ThanksGiving Project where more than 15,000 coats and 3,200 turkeys and fixing bags will be distributed to local families in need.

To make a pledge, call the station during the campaign at 203-333-WICC (203-333-9422) or 1-800-922-6060. Financial donations may also be made on the site.

For more information, visit BridgeportRescueMission.org.

Related posts:

  1. Donations to Bridgeport Rescue Mission by May 31 will be matched
  2. Paddle Against Hunger marathon to support Bridgeport Rescue Mission
  3. Bridgeport Rescue Mission to provide turkeys and coats to needy neighbors
  4. Bridgeport Rescue Mission holds Stuff-A-Truck food collection

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Watch Thursday: 'Straight Talk' on Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress