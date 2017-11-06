Masuk Panthers advance in states with 3-0 win

Monroe Courier

The fourth-seeded Masuk High boys soccer team defeated No. 36-seed Bunnell High, 3-0, in a Class L state tournament first round game in Monroe on Monday.

Antonio Viscuso’s Panthers are now 15-1-1 and will host No. 13 seed Woodstock on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Woodstock (11-5-1) defeated No. 20 Brookfield High, 4-3, in its first state match.

Ryan Winkler scored in the 31st minute to give Masuk a 1-0 halftime lead.

Tommy Hooker made it 2-0 in the 56th minute and Winkler’s second goal came with two minutes remaining.

Masuk had 16 shots to seven for Bunnell (7-10-1).
McCreanor had 11 saves.

Masuk’s Sam Forsythe made four stops.

