The 11th-seeded Masuk High girls volleyball team swept No. 22-seed Maloney of Meriden, 3-0 (25-14, 25-9, 25-17) in a Class L first round state tournament match in Monroe on Monday.

Coach Bryan Coloma’s Panthers improved to 16-5.

They will visit No. 6-seeded Joel Barlow (18-3) in the second round on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Ana Castro-Rodriguez had 30 assists, three aces and a block versus the Spartans (10-11).

Brianna Craig had seven kills and a block.

Paige Hine had nine kills and two blocks.