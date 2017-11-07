Obituary: Robert “Bob” A. Dillon, 76, of Monroe

Robert “Bob” A. Dillon, 76, of Monroe, passed peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, November 2, 2017. He was the beloved husband of 55 years to Agatha LaVerne Dillon.

Bob was born in New York, New York on November 10, 1940 to Eugene Dillon and Helen Matson Renz. He grew up in Bridgeport, and in 1976, he moved to Monroe where he resided until his passing. Bob was a United States Marine Corps veteran and proudly served his country from 1958 to 1962.

Bob served as an employee for G.E. for 29 years. His passions included softball and golfing. Bob began playing slow pitch softball in 1962 and played regularly until becoming ill in 2017. He played softball in Bridgeport for 14 years before moving to Monroe in 1976 and joining their league. For the last two years, Bob played in the town of Milford in the over 60 league. Robert’s last season of softball will be remembered by a triumphant win of the league championship.

In addition to his wife LaVerne, Bob is survived by his loving children: Robert Dillon Jr., and wife Glorivel and their children Anthony, Christopher, Joshua, and Jayleen of Beacon Falls; Cynthia Lynch and husband Gerald of Monroe, and their children Courtney Lynch of Newport Beach, CA and Gregory Lynch and Donna Macaluso of Milford; Thomas Dillon and wife Tania, and their children Joshua, Rachel, and Zachary of Milford. Bob is also survived by his brother Thomas Dillon and wife Giselle of Pensacola, FL. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law, Kathleen Dillon of Bridgeport, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

Bob was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Raymond J. Dillon.

Calling hours were held Monday, November 6, 2017, at Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT 06468. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be given at www.spadaccinofuneralhome.com.