Registration open for Penguin Plunge to benefit Special Olympics

Registration is now open for the Penguin Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Connecticut at soct.org. Participants jump into the chilly waters of a lake or ocean and earn incentive prizes by raising money online to support Special Olympics’ year-round sports, health and fitness programs for people of all abilities.

Special Olympics Connecticut will host five Penguin Plunge events during its anniversary year in 2018, including:

Farmington Penguin Plunge at Winding Trails in Farmington on Sunday, Jan. 28 featuring the Cool School Challenge

Middletown Penguin Plunge at the Polish Falcons Club at Crystal Lake in Middletown on Saturday, March 3

Winsted Plunge at Highland Lake in Winsted on Saturday, March 3

Shoreline Plunge at Ocean Beach Park in New London on Sunday, March 4

Westport Penguin Plunge at Compo Beach in Westport on Saturday, April 7

Event highlights include music, refreshments, a parade of plungers and an awards ceremony. To join in, participants must raise a minimum of $100 and be at least 8-years-old. Costumes and team outfits are encouraged. In addition to incentives that include apparel and backpacks, awards for best costume, top fundraising individual and top fundraising group will be handed out. Signing up early helps participants reach their fundraising goals and ensures they receive a Free event T-shirt.

For details and to register to Plunge, visit soct.org. Questions? Call 203-230-1201 or email [email protected]. Also, follow Special Olympics Connecticut on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.