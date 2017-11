Through noon, voter turnout has surpassed the 2015 municipal election, according to unofficial numbers from the registrar of voters office.

The four districts report a total of 1,702 registered voters casting ballots, 180 more than two years ago. This can be attributed to the race between Democrat Dan Hunsberger, Republican Ken Kellogg and Unaffiliated Frank Bennett for the first selectman seat, left open by the retiring Steve Vavrek.