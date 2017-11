Through 2 p.m., voter turnout continues to run higher than the 2015 municipal election, according to unofficial numbers released by the registrars of voters office.

Overall, 2,295 registered voters — 243 more than two years ago — have cast ballots at one of the four districts. There are 12,932 registered voters in Monroe, according to the registrars of voters office. So far, 723 voted at Fawn Hollow, 365 at Stepney, 428 at Monroe Elementary School and 779 at Masuk High School.