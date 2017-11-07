Kellogg captures first selectman seat, GOP keeps Council control

Republican Ken Kellogg garnered nearly 63% of the vote Tuesday, earning the first selectman seat over Democrat challenger Dan Hunsberger and Unaffiliated candidate Frank Bennett.

Kellogg finished with 2,806 votes, Hunsberger with 1,564 and Bennett with 110. Kellogg’s victory headlined what was a sweep for Republican candidates on the Monroe ticket.

Republicans also maintained control of the Town Council as well, with Dennis Condon (2,596 votes) joining incumbents Enid Lipeles (2,723 votes), Sean O’Rourke (2,596), Frank Lieto (2,519), Kevin Reid (2,517) and Terry Rooney (2,463). Democrat stalwart Dee Dee Martin (2,134) returns to Town Council with Democrat newcomers Jennifer Aguilar (2,216) and Jason Maur (1,955)..

“This is a phenomenal feeling,” said Kellogg, surrounded by his wife, Mary, children, Sam and Abby, and parents, Mary and Morgan, as well as dozens of friends and colleagues in local government while celebrating at Osteria Romana.

“I am incredibly overwhelmed, gratified and humbled. I do not take lightly the duty that has been placed upon me. I take it with the utmost seriousness. I thank the voters for their trust in me. I will work hard for the people of Monroe,” added Kellogg.

Runners from each district began coming into the restaurant just after 8:30 p.m. with numbers, which RTC Chair Elizabeth Edgerton feverishly put into her laptop. While unofficial, she announced just before 9 p.m. the outcome — Kellogg would be taking the seat held by the retiring Steve Vavrek, and he was joined in celebrating victory by all of his Republican ticket members. Moments after 9 p.m. the celebration began as Hunsberger called Kellogg, conceding defeat and congratulating him on his victory.

“I am pleased that the townspeople of Monroe voted to support the Republicans tonight,” said Edgerton. “We will continue to work hard to for this town.”

“Now I want to give you the most important number,” said Kellogg as he spoke to the large crowd crammed into the rear area of the restaurant. “I know it is unofficial, but the 2,801 voters that said Ken Kellogg for first selectman. I can’t thank you enough.

“I can’t wait to work to move this town forward, to continue to make this a great town to work, raise a family and retire. I look forward to the hard work ahead of serving you,” added Kellogg to cheers from the crowd.