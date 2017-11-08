Villani: New citizens ‘do it right’

Even in an age with such heated partisan politics and voter apathy, there are still “feel good” stories in the registrars office.

Margaret Villani, the Republican registrar of voters, has long listened to people complain about the process yet at times fail to even vote or register to vote. Villani said this leaves her asking, Why complain at all when you do not even participate?

But there are always those poignant moments — and she recounted one from two weeks ago.

“It was Oct. 31, and the voter registration closes midnight that day,” said Villani. “I was leaving to go home about 3, 3:30, when I walked out and saw this man looking at the sign with the rules from the secretary of state.”

Villani said when she asked him if he needed help, he mentioned he had come to register to vote. Villani said she brought him into the office, where he produced his naturalization papers and driver’s license for himself and his wife — both of whom were originally from Ukraine.

“It was just a great story,” said Villani. “They had just become citizens on Oct. 25, and they were ready. They did it the right way.

“They immediately came here to register to vote. You know they will vote, too. They did it the way you’re supposed to. They came here to be American citizens and be active in the voting process — one of the most important things we do as Americans. People fight and die around the world for a right that many take for granted.”

It is stories like these that make Villani smile, knowing that not all lifelong citizens take the responsibility as seriously. In Monroe alone, there has been an average of only 40% turnout for the last several municipal elections. Two years ago, when outgoing First Selectman Steve Vavrek won his fourth consecutive election for the town’s top post, local voters matched that average with a 40% turnout, with 4,363 out of 10,872 registered voters casting ballots.

And even this year, while more votes were cast overall, turnout actually ended up dipping percentage-wise compared to the last municipal election, according to unofficial numbers released Tuesday night by the registrars of voters office. Overall, 4,544 residents voted, up from 4,414 in 2015, but with 12,932 registered voters now in town, the percentage of people voting dipped from 40% two years ago to 35.14% this year.