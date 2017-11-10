Movie Menu: Easy A, Saving Private Ryan, Casablanca and more

Looking for a movie to watch this weekend?

Check out what’s available on television and broadcast stations.

And enjoy seeing many Oscar winners on screen!

Friday, November 10

Easy A (2010)

Oscar winner Emma Stone shines as a young girl determined to make a name for herself when she moves to a new high school. Patricia Clarkson plays her understanding mother.

8 p.m., Friday; 6 p,m., Saturday, E!

It’s Complicated (2009)

Three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep has a lot of fun playing a woman torn between her ex husband and an architect helping her remodel her house. Alec Baldwin and Steve Martin join her.

8 p.m., POP

Saturday, November 11

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks rings true as a “citizen soldier” caught in the middle of the Allied invasion of Normandy on D-Day. Steven Spielberg won an Oscar for Best Director.

9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Spike

Bull Durham (1988)

Oscar winners Susan Sarandon, Tim Robbins and Kevin Costner have a great time in this classic comedy about minor league baseball and romance during one memorable season.

9 a.m., Sundance

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Oscar winner James Stewart scores as a former baseball player and pilot who is recalled into the US Air Force. June Allyson, as in many Stewart films, plays his long-suffering wife.

9 a.m., TCM

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Barbra Streisand chew a lot of scenery as Ben Stiller’s outrageous parents in this exaggerated sequel to Meet the Parents. Blythe Danner costars.

4:45 p.m. Comedy

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946)

Two-time Oscar winner Frederic March creates a meaningful portrait of a veteran’s challenging adjustment to home life after World War II. The movie was named Best Picture.

5 p.m., TCM

The Help (2011)

Oscar winners Viola Davis, Emma Stone and Octavia Spencer recreate tense moments in US history as they explore race relations in the South in the 1960s. Sissy Spacek has a rich cameo.

8 p.m., Saturday; 4 p.m., Sunday, BET

Sunday, November 12

American Graffiti (1973)

Oscar winners Richard Dreyfuss and Ron Howard fill the screen with smiles and laughter in George Lucas’ recreation of one evening in Northern California in the early 1960s.

11:35 a.m., Flix

Casablanca (1943)

Oscar winners Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman create reel chemistry in this classic romantic thriller about doomed lovers during World War II. Paul Henreid costars.

3:45 p.m., TCM

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Oscar winners Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine, Julia Roberts and Olympia Dukakis stir the hearts in this timeless movie adaptation of Robert Harling’s stage play. This movie never gets old.

7 p.m., POP