Boys soccer: Masuk defeats Woodstock Academy, 5-1

As the Panthers continued to pile up goals and the risk of an injury increased with hard slide tackles by visiting Woodstock Academy, Masuk High boys soccer coach Antonio Viscuso pulled several of his starters off the field.

Thanks to a 5-1 triumph over the No. 13 Centaurs in the bracket’s physical-at-times second round clash, the fourth-seeded Panthers (16-1-1) will need to be at as full strength and as rested as possible for Friday’s Class L state tournament quarterfinal match with No. 28 RHAM at 2 p.m.

RHAM (8-7-3) was a 3-0 winner over No. 21 East Lyme in its second-round match.

Ryan Hodska and Ryan Winkler both scored twice, and Max Mastrorocco also hit the back of the net for the Panthers.

Hodska, assisted by Tommy Hooker, opened the scoring, before Winker made it 2-0, a lead Masuk carried into halftime.

“We got a couple goals early in the first half and it really allowed us to step into our game, play a little more possession and move the ball around the field,” Masuk assistant coach Dan Zacchilli said.

Zacchilli said the coaching staff challenged its players to have a better game than it did in the state tourney opener.

“As a whole, our team really put in a good performance — much better than the first game,” said Zacchilli, whose Panthers blanked conference foe Bunnell of Stratford 3-0 two days earlier.

Against Woodstock Academy, Winkler was set up by Hooker for a left-footed blast into the top corner of the net from just beyond the top of the 18-yard box, extending the lead to 3-0 less than 10 minutes out of the halftime break.

Mastrorocco drilled a rebound home on a low shot after a scramble and a failed Woodstock Academy clear attempt following a corner kick midway through the second half.

The Centaurs got on the scoreboard a little more than three minutes after the fourth Masuk goal.

Hodska got behind the defense to cash in on a feed from Christian Aja late in regulation. Hodska beat Woodstock Academy charging goalkeeper to the ball and dribbled in for the final tally.

Masuk’s midfielders and forwards all moved the ball well, and defender Aidan McShane’s performance stood out for Zacchilli.

“Most of his passes were spot on which helped us relieve a lot of the pressure when it started to mount on our defense,” Zacchilli said.