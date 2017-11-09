Vavrek: Leaving a lasting legacy

For some 28 years, Steve Vavrek has been a staple of the local political scene, but as he steps away, it’s not the policies, budgets or resolutions he will remember most — it’s the people.

Covering his office walls are all those memories — photographs of Vavrek with famous athletes, politicians and children, from Scouts to school groups he has talked to or allowed to tour his office and play with the toys strewn throughout the room.

“It’s going to be tough … it’s starting to set in,” said Vavrek, who got teary-eyed as he recounted the memories of his time serving Monroe. “I’m happy to get away from the governmental aspect of things. The small town politics I will not miss, but I’ll miss the people.

“I look around this office, I see the pictures of kids reading, the different political people, the sports figures. The people in this job is what make you,” added Vavrek. “I chose not to run because enough was enough after 28 years. But I’m not walking away from the community. I love this town.

“There a lot of really wonderful things about this town, and one of the ‘funnest’ is talking to kids, talking about anti-bullying, working with the Center for Family Justice, working with the staff. Those are things people forget, about what we all do. It’s all fun. I’m not leaving because it is not fun. I’m leaving because it is time to give someone else the chance.”

Vavrek said the time had come for new leadership in the first selectman’s office.

“It’s time for new people to come in,” said Vavrek. “We may agree to disagree on how things are done, but in the end, everyone is working hard for Monroe. I hope the next first selectman understands that people are our greatest asset.”

Vavrek, who decided earlier this year to not seek a fifth term as first selectman, leaves with incredible pride in his accomplishments, from infrastructure improvements to maintaining tight budgets with low tax hikes each year. But he said one of his greatest accomplishments was establishing a bond, a trust, with town employees and residents.

“We’ve done what we said we were going to do, and I’m proud of that,” said Vavrek, whose last day on the job is Nov. 27, when he will hand the reins to Republican Ken Kellogg, who won Tuesday’s election.

Vavrek and his wife, Teri, moved to Monroe three decades ago, and he said his goal was to become active in the community — volunteering in local organizations and governmental programs. That desire to give back led him to coach youth soccer, volunteer with the Monroe Jaycees and Monroe Rotary Club, and become one of the organizers of the Kids Creations playground at Wolfe Park.

From there, Vavrek, who had more than 20 years in sales and management with Brescome Barton Inc., tried his hand at town government, first with the Parks & Recreation Commission, then the Water Pollution Control Authority and the Monroe-Trumbull Health District.

Popular among townspeople for his fun, outgoing nature, Vavrek soon found himself elected to the Board of Finance, then Town Council, before running for first selectman and winning, eight years ago. And in the ensuing years, Vavrek said, the budget increases have been kept in check, 60 miles of roads have been resurfaced and industrial development has begun to strengthen.

“I ran on fixing the infrastructure, budgets that were believable,” said Vavrek, adding that being straightforward with everyone, no matter the party affiliation, helped him build the trust he needed to succeed. “In the end, we got 60 miles of roads done, fixed all school roofs, all with less spending than we were used to spending on these kinds of projects. Tax rate increases had been very high, but my average tax rate was 2%. We don’t have a big grand list right now, but I do believe we’ve grown it 2 or 3 points over the last few years. I’m very proud of that.”

Vavrek said he is also proud that Monroe’s recent budget referendums have been smoother than in years past, when budgets had to go before voters as many as six times before a final approval.

“Four times out of the last eight, we did it first time,” said Vavrek about the budget referendums under his leadership. “That’s very important. I thank the citizens of Monroe for that. That means they actually trust what we are doing. Granted, we’ve had (tax) increases, but we were left with quite a hole (when I came into office). It’s not about blaming any past first selectman. They do the best they can. Tom Buzi started with lowering tax increases. We did have to cut some services, even with this year’s budget, but people are believing we are on the right track.

“I really hope our next first selectman follows that same idea,” added Vavrek. “I hope they bring in more manufacturing — the way has been paved for them.”

Vavrek said he was pleased with the improved communication among town officials, the Board of Finance and the Board of Education during his tenure, specifically citing the efforts of respective chairmen Michael Manjos and Donna Lane. He also credited the Town Council for working with his administration in putting in motion many of its policies.

“Yes, I am a Republican, but I never felt this position should be political. That’s why I left the (Republican Town Committee) six years ago. It was not a popular move in the party, but I felt I was right. I respect both parties. Both parties have good people. There are very few running for the wrong reasons.”

Vavrek said the most trying aspect of his time in town government has been politics.

“All the first selectmen, everyone I’ve known, have tried to their best for the community, but sometimes there are people with agendas, and I needed to learn to live with that,” said Vavrek. “There are some people you will never convince you are doing the right thing. You have to learn to have a tough skin. I respect all who have fought with me the last 28 years.”

Vavrek, known for his use of Facebook and Twitter to get out information, said the explosion of social media has also posed a useful, but difficult, addition to the political landscape.

“Your words mean more now because they are on camera, in the press, in social media. I have an outgoing personality — sometimes that gets you in trouble. I wish I was more reserved, but that wouldn’t be me,” said Vavrek.

The four-term first selectman said the town has grown incredibly in his time, but he also feels that the Planning & Zoning Commission and Economic Development Commission, now under the leadership of Donna Verdisco, need to build a stronger relationship with an eye toward increasing industrial development in town.

“The town is going to grow, it has to grow. Will we lower our mill rate to, say, like Shelton? Probably not. We don’t have things like sewers, but if we did, most of the businesses on Route 25 would be gone because of setbacks. People have to understand that.”

With his final days in office approaching, many have asked Vavrek about his future, and he says he hopes to have an announcement in a couple of weeks.

“I plan to be involved here. I love Monroe. It’s not about the money, it’s about quality of life,” said Vavrek, adding that he plans to spend time with his wife and two daughters, one of whom will be married in the coming months.

“What I love most is the town itself,” added Vavrek. “How everyone is willing to gather together in tragedy. When I first came into office, we had some major, major storms. It brought the best out of Monroe. 12/14 (the Sandy Hook tragedy) happened and the same thing, everyone came together to help. At end of the day, I believe people come home to one of the safest communities, one of the best school systems, the best parks, and access to everything you want between Boston, Bridgeport, New Haven, New York, Stamford — everything is accessible from here. This is a great town.”