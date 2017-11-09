Senior Center News: Nov. 10-17

The Monroe Senior Center is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 to 4:30, Wednesdays until 8 and Saturdays 8:30 to noon. Transportation by appointment. For additional information, call 203-452-2815.
Friday, Nov. 10
Veteran’s Day. Center closed/No transportation
Monday, Nov. 13
9 Poker
9:30 Beginners Tai Chi
9:30 Quilting
10 TRIAD
10:30 Pickleball
11 Right, Center, Right Game
12:30 Mah Jongg
1 Bingo
Tuesday, Nov. 14
8:30 Intermediate Yoga
9:30 Trip Registration
10 Beginners Yoga
10 Mexican Train
11:45 Thanksgiving luncheon
1:30 Bridge
Wednesday, Nov. 15
9 TRIAD Walkers
9 Pinochle
9:15 Tai Chi — intermediate
9:30 Voice Lessons
11 Stretch and Strengthen
11 Canasta
1 Quilting
1:30 Bridge
1:30 Writing Workshop
6 West Coast Swing
Thursday, Nov. 16
9: Poker
9:30 Bridge
9:30 Chess
9:30 Mah Jongg
9:45 Exercise w/Becky
10 Ceramics
10 Creative Cards
11 Gentle Yoga
12:30 Movie
12:30 Duplicate Bridge
1:30 Bridge
2 Precision Hearing
Friday, Nov. 17
9:15 Easy Does It
9:30 Trip Registration
10 Knit & Crochet
12:30 Mah Jongg
1 Pickleball
1:30 Chorus
2017 Trips
Dec. 5-7 — A Lancaster Christmas
2018
March 6-20 South Pacific Wonders
April 12-21 Switzerland, Austria and Bavaria
April 20-27 Bermuda cruise
Sept. 9-17 Treasures of Northern California
Oct. 11-26 Albuquerque Balloon Festival