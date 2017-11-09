Monroe Courier

Senior Center News: Nov. 10-17

By Monroe Courier on November 9, 2017

The Monroe Senior Center is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 to 4:30, Wednesdays until 8 and Saturdays 8:30 to noon. Transportation by appointment. For additional information, call 203-452-2815.

Friday, Nov. 10

Veteran’s Day. Center closed/No transportation

Monday, Nov. 13

9 Poker

9:30 Beginners Tai Chi

9:30 Quilting

10 TRIAD

10:30 Pickleball

11 Right, Center, Right Game

12:30 Mah Jongg

1 Bingo

Tuesday, Nov. 14

8:30 Intermediate Yoga

9:30 Trip Registration

10 Beginners Yoga

10 Mexican Train

11:45 Thanksgiving luncheon

1:30 Bridge

Wednesday, Nov. 15

9 TRIAD Walkers

9 Pinochle

9:15 Tai Chi — intermediate

9:30 Voice Lessons

11 Stretch and Strengthen

11 Canasta

1 Quilting

1:30 Bridge

1:30 Writing Workshop

6 West Coast Swing

Thursday, Nov. 16

9: Poker

9:30 Bridge

9:30 Chess

9:30 Mah Jongg

9:45 Exercise w/Becky

10 Ceramics

10 Creative Cards

11 Gentle Yoga

12:30 Movie

12:30 Duplicate Bridge

1:30 Bridge

2 Precision Hearing

Friday, Nov. 17

9:15 Easy Does It

9:30 Trip Registration

10 Knit & Crochet

12:30 Mah Jongg

1 Pickleball

1:30 Chorus

 

2017 Trips

Dec. 5-7 — A Lancaster Christmas

2018

March 6-20 South Pacific Wonders

April 12-21 Switzerland, Austria and Bavaria

April 20-27 Bermuda cruise

Sept. 9-17 Treasures of Northern California

Oct. 11-26 Albuquerque Balloon Festival

