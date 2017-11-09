State budget provides town financial flexibility

The new state budget, signed into law by Gov. Dannel Malloy last week, relieved local leaders’ financial anxiety while providing some needed flexibility.

Passed by an overwhelming majority in the state House and Senate, this final budget cut only 5% of state aid to cities and towns, including Monroe, which, thanks to some conservative budgeting this fiscal year, is now left with $2.5 million more in state aid than planned.

“We’re very pleased with the results,” said Board of Finance Chairman Michael Manjos, adding that any extra funds will be placed in the general fund. “We have a very, very good relationship with the administration and the Board of Education, thinking long term. Thank God we thought enough ahead.”

During the Monroe budget process, with the threat of no state aid on the horizon, the Board of Finance worked with the Board of Education to build in a $1-million contingency in case the funding the town received from the state was greater than what was assumed as part of the budget package.

And that forward thinking may be key when dealing with one area of uncertainty with the school budget — special education costs, which are an estimated $800,000 over budget. The contingency could be used to cover any such expense, but it requires votes by the Town Council and Board of Finance.

“We can cover that extra expense,” said Manjos.

Regarding the new state budget, Superintendent of Schools John Battista said he was pleased Monroe received 95% of what it was originally expected to receive — considering that the governor’s initial budget proposal called for no funding.

“The schools can only spend the money that was approved at the referendum in April. However, as part of the overall town’s budget, there was a contingency plan included in the referendum,” said Battista. “This plan, with approval from Board of Finance and Town Council, allocates some money that may be able to restore some of the items that were cut due to the lack of a budget. We are still in a holding pattern until the Board of Finance meets.”

Manjos said the Board of Finance will discuss options on handling the unexpected extra funds during its Tuesday, Nov. 14, meeting.

“Essentially, the budget that was voted on in the spring is the budget we must live with,” said Board of Education Chair Donna Lane. “In order to give the Board of Education a portion of that $1 million contingency, the Board of Finance and Town Council must vote to approve using the contingency. The additional money that the town will receive through ECS funding would go to the undesignated fund balance. Part of the budget plan called for using money from this fund to reduce the increase in taxes. The town will not need to remove that money now and will essentially be replaced by the ECS funds we receive.”

Along with covering any special education cost overruns, Lane said, the Board of Education does have a list of items that were cut that it would like restored for this year. On that list are the K-5 coordinators, technology, professional development, the remaining stipends to restore sixth grade band/orchestra and clubs and activities, teacher’s college, three technology paraprofessionals at the elementary schools, and repairs.

“We have provided that information to the Board of Finance and now await their decision,” said Lane. “Both our boards have worked very closely through this budget process to minimize impact to our students.”