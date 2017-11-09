What’s Happening in Monroe

Women’s Club holds poinsettia benefit

The Monroe Women’s Club is holding a poinsettia fundraiser to benefit a variety of local organizations and programs. Stunning red and white Connecticut-grown poinsettias are available in pot sizes from 6.5 inches to 10 inches and cost from $15 to $38 (volume discounts

are offered). Orders received by Tuesday, Nov. 22, will be delivered to your home or office in Monroe on Friday, Dec. 1. Order forms can be found at monroewomenclub.org. For more information, call Mary at (203)-261-8513.

Monroe VEMS EMT certification course

Monroe VEMS will offer an EMT certification course from Jan. 22, through May 19.

The course will prepare students for the state cognitive and practical licensing exams. Training consists of 160 hours lecture and skills instruction including BLS CPR and AED, the structure of the EMS system, patient assessment, medical emergencies, trauma emergencies, airway management, pharmacology, glucometer use, Incident Management/Mass Casualties, anatomy and physiology and many other topics.

Students must be 16 years old by May 1, 2018. to take this course. The class will meet on Mondays and Wednesdays, 7 to 10 or 10:30 p.m., and one or two Saturdays per month. Pre-registration is required for all. Mandatory in person registration and class orientation will be Wednesday, Jan. 17, classes begin Jan. 22.

Contact Marge Brenna at e-mail [email protected] or phone, 203-452-2826 and select Option 5, for additional information or to enroll in the course.

MVFD holds Supper with Santa

The Monroe Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting Supper with Santa on Friday, Dec. 1, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sponsored by the department’s Women’s Auxiliary, the dinner will hot ziti with tomato sauce and meatballs, salad with Italian dressing, rolls with butter, juice or soda and coffee or tea, and holiday cookies. Children’s toy raffles will be held for ages 3 to 5 and 6 to 10 (both for boys and girls). Advanced ticket sales may be purchased at the firehouse (Station #1) on Saturday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. to noon and Tuesday, Nov. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. Ticket prices are children, $5 (ages 3 to 10) ($4 if purchased in advanced); adults: $10 ($9 if purchased in advanced). The Women’s Auxiliary will be collecting non-perishable food items for the Monroe Food Pantry.

Masuk boys hockey alumni game Nov. 24

The Masuk High boys hockey alumni game will be Nov. 24, at 4 p.m. at the Shelton Rinks. Cost is $55 per player and that includes the game, alumni gift, and food at Porky’s Cafe in Shelton after the game. Anyone interested can email Andy Townsend [email protected]

Bereavement support

St. Jude Parish of Monroe is offering a free nine-month Bereavement Support Group. The group will meet twice a month on Wednesday 2:30 to 4 p.m. September, October and November and then once a month from December through May. To register call the Parish Office at 203-261-6404.

Dump tickets

Dump tickets are available for purchase at Town Hall Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are also available for sale at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library on Friday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday conversations

Interim Superintendent of Schools John Battista and First Selectman Steve Vavrek will be available to meet with the public once a month. Battista will be available to discuss questions and concerns residents may have about the town and schools on a monthly basis. The Saturday Morning Conservations will be held at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library’s Rotary Room one Saturday a month from 10 a.m. to noon. Meetings have been scheduled through April. The dates are: Nov. 11, Jan. 20, Feb. 10, March 10 and April 28.