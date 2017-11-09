Football: Unbeaten Masuk to host 6-2 Bunnell

Masuk High is seeded second for a spot in the Class football playoffs, after coach Joe Lato’s Panthers shut out Stratford High 50-0 at Benedict Stadium this past week.
Masuk (8-0) will host Bunnell High (6-2) Friday at 7. The Bulldogs are seeded ninth in Class L.
Jack Roberge ran for three touchdowns and caught one of three scoring passes from Matt Hersch. Roberge went 72 yards with a pass to stake Masuk to the lead. Ryan Shaw’s 14-yard TD reception gave the Panthers a two-score lead after one quarter.
Nolan McCarter was 6-for-6 on his conversion kicks against the Red Devils (3-5). Roberge added three TD runs, of 2, 5 and 16 yards. The first two came in the second period and the last in the third quarter.
Mickey Zuk ran for a 4-yard score. P.J. Fox caught a 17-yard TD pass from Hersch, who was 24-for-30 passing the ball for 398 yards.