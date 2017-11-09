Highway department lists road work

The Monroe Highway Department reminds residents to watch out for potential roadwork delays between Monday, Nov. 6 and Friday, Nov. 17. The work is considered minimal, forcing only some alternating traffic. According to the highway department, there will be hot patching on pavement, culvert and drainage maintenance and catch basin repair, and dirt road maintenance at various location throughout town. All planned work is subject to change based on weather and man-power availability.
