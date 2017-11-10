Letter: Where is Democrat outrage at Weinstein?

To the Editor:

Since the Harvey Weinstein accusations, there have been almost daily stories about Hollywood celebrities over inappropriate words and behavior, adult relationships with minors, and flat out sexual assault.

Where are all the protests against this? After all, we heard it day and night after President Trump (then candidate Trump) had made a number of crude comments. The outrage patrol was in full force.

We have heard numerous complaints against Vice President Mike Pence, and how he does not dine alone with women without his wife.

This policy is quite common with devout Christian men, including the Rev. Billy Graham. They do this not only because they respect their marriage, but they understand not to put themselves in what could be or perceived to be improper situations.

The Democrats have gone on and on about how President Trump is a misogynist, sexist and whatever new adjective they can make up that week.

Democrat state Sen. Mae Flexer is a self-appointed champion for sexual assault victims. You can review her press releases and Facebook posts on it. Not one mention of this major scandal. Remember, Weinstein has been accused many times of sexual harassment and assault.

Where are the national Democrats on this? Again silent. A simple search on opensecrets.org sheds some light on this situation. Weinstein has been a long-time Democrat party mega donor.

Never bite the hand that feeds you.

Sean Murphy