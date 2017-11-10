I’d like to abolish prolonged political campaigns. My first thought was to limit all politicians to three months. After discussion with my sister who thought nine months would be about right I compromised by proposing a duration of six months. That should be ample time to get any message across.
Writers Bloc: Let’s abolish interminable political campaigns
By Jody Gunsolley on November 10, 2017 in Commentary, Opinion · 0 Comments
I’d like to abolish prolonged political campaigns. My first thought was to limit all politicians to three months. After discussion with my sister who thought nine months would be about right I compromised by proposing a duration of six months. That should be ample time to get any message across.
Why must office seekers hit the trail two years before the election, blathering endless promises and finding fault with their opponents? Ironically, the first promise usually is to run a clean campaign and resolve not to resort to smear tactics.
Candidates generically offer an agenda pledging to accomplish tax reform, improve health care, build coalitions, raise the minimum wage, create more jobs, reform the voting system, balance the budget without increasing taxes and so on. What they generally neglect to disclose specifically is how these goals will be achieved.
After days, weeks and months of repetitious commercials, viewers form an opinion and then mentally tune out. When political ads pop up repetitively on TV, folks eventually will make better use of that moment to grab a snack or make a bathroom stop.
At the same time, no less annoying are the yard signs that crop up like noxious weeds — and illegal postings stapled unsightly to utility poles.
Invariably as the competition heats up, it’s time to drag out the wholesome family photo and the most unflattering photos of opponents. The implication is if someone looks this bad, they must be immoral, deceitful, sneaky and dishonest, a snake-oil salesman. The contrast perfectly personifies the schism between the candidates. The morally good candidate offers a contrast with the crooked character.
I’d like to propose that Connecticut eliminate long-winded political campaigns. If politicians can’t get their message across in six months they have no business running. So I suggest a six-month time limit for every political candidate seeking any office at the local, state and national levels.
My name is Jody Gunsolley and I approve this message.
Writers’ Bloc appears in The Monroe Courier to present the work of the members of the Writers’ Workshop conducted monthly at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library and open to all aspiring wordsmiths.
