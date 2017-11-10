Police log: Oct. 30-Nov. 5

The Monroe Police Department responded to 22 alarms, 19 medical emergencies and one 911 hang-up between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5.

Monday, Oct. 30

6:33 a.m. — Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Route 111 at Route 34. No injuries were reported.

9:31 a.m. — A Hubbell Drive resident reported observing a bobcat in the backyard. Police referred the report to the animal control officer.

11:08 a.m. — Police are investigating an incident at Big Y Supermarket in which a counterfeit $100 bill was reportedly passed to a cashier on Oct. 29.

3:28 p.m. — Police responded to a one-vehicle accident on Fan Hill Road near Elm Street. A vehicle was driven off the roadway and struck a mailbox. No injuries were reported.

7:36 p.m. — Police are investigating a report of a vehicle striking and knocking down a mailbox on Turkey Roost Road. The driver of the vehicle left the scene, according to police.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

9:03 a.m. — A two-vehicle accident occurred on Route 25. No injuries were reported.

10:58 a.m. — Reynaldo Duke Canales, 23, of Stratford, was arrested at the courthouse on a warrant for third-degree burglary, credit card theft, illegal use of a credit card, and sixth-degree larceny. Police said Canales was already incarcerated in New Haven Correctional Center on unrelated charges and was taken to Bridgeport Superior Court to be arrested. The charges are in connection with a motor vehicle burglary in October 2016 on Porter Hill Road, said police. Police said Canales was identified as the suspect by tracking where the stolen credit card was used. Canales was placed on a $1,000 bond on the Monroe charge and returned to the New Haven Correctional Center.

11:22 a.m. — Police are investigating several reports of houses and vehicles along Route 25 that were egged overnight.

1:38 p.m. — Police are investigating a reported accident in the Stop & Shop parking lot during which a parked vehicle was damaged and the other driver fled the scene.

4:10 p.m. — A two-vehicle accident occurred on Route 25 near Mill Street. No injuries were reported.

Thursday, Nov. 2

2:11 a.m. — A report of a suspicious vehicle on Guinea Road led to the arrest of 29-year-old Miguel Torres of Bridgeport for driving under the influence. Police said a homeowner called in a suspicious vehicle at the end of his driveway. When officers arrived, police said, Torres was asleep at the wheel of his vehicle. Police said officers made several attempts to get Torres to put the car in park before he was able to complete the task. Torres failed the field sobriety test, said police, and he was arrested for driving under the influence, operating with a suspended driver’s license and unsafe starting or backing of a motor vehicle. He failed to post the $500 bond and was held at headquarters before going to his arraignment at Superior Court later that morning.

5:11 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a vehicle striking a deer on Route 111. No injuries were reported.

Friday, Nov. 3

11:59 a.m. — A two-vehicle accident occurred at Monroe Car Wash & Detail, Route 25. No injuries were reported.

4:10 p.m. — Police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the parking lot off Route 25. No injuries were reported.

Saturday, Nov. 4

12:53 a.m. — Police said erratic driving led to the arrest of 48-year-old Alphonse W. Dinapoli Jr. of Edgewood Road, Monroe, on a drunk driving charge. Police said an officer observed a vehicle, driven by Dinapoli, crossing the center line several times before being stopped. He failed a field sobriety test, said police, and was arrested for driving under the influence and failure to drive in an established lane. He posted a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Superior Court on Nov. 14.

1:51 a.m. — Jesse Stephen Papp, 21, of Stratford, faces a driving-under-the-influence charge after being stopped on Bug Hill Road near Elm Street. Police said Papp failed a field sobriety test and was charged with driving under the influence, operating without a driver’s license and failure to drive in an established lane. He posted a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Superior Court on Nov. 14.

11:48 a.m. — A two-vehicle accident occurred on Route 25. No injuries were reported.

Sunday, Nov. 5

8:58 a.m. — A Sherman Circle resident reported that his mailbox was stolen sometime overnight. Police are investigating.

3:48 p.m. — A two-vehicle accident occurred on the Stevenson Dam, Route 34 on the Oxford town line. Monroe emergency medical services was called on a report of minor injuries.

5:48 p.m. — A 32-year-old West Haven man faces charges after a domestic incident with his girlfriend at a Georges Lane home. Police said a third party notified police of a potential domestic incident at her friend’s home. When officers arrived, police said, they interviewed Miguel Rosario and his girlfriend, after which Rosario was arrested for criminal mischief, assault and disorderly conduct. He failed to post a $25,000 bond and was held until his arraignment in Superior Court on Monday, Nov. 6.