Library Notes: Fall concert series continues Sunday

The following programs are being held at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library between Nov. 9 and 30. Please note the library is now open Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. The library is no longer open on Wednesdays due to budget cuts.

Sensory Storytime sessions set

Sensory Storytime for ages 3 to 6 are scheduled Saturdays — Dec. 2 and 9 — from 10:30 to 11:30 each session. This is an interactive program especially designed for children on the autism spectrum, those who are sensitive to sensory overload or have other special needs or difficulty sitting through a traditional story time. A parent or caregiver is required to attend with the child. Registration is required and limited to 10 kids. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Fall concert series continues

The Frank Porto Band will perform Sunday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m. as part of the Friends of the Library 2017 fall concert series. This is a small band with a big band sound playing music from Broadway, the Big Band Era and the Great American Songbook. No registration is necessary.

Crafting for adults

Crafts for Adults focuses on making an autumn pumpkin centerpiece. The program is Monday, Nov. 13, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The sculptural pumpkin centerpiece is made using Mason jar rings spray painted a rose gold with a cinnamon stick in the center. People will also create a tag and leaves using metallic paints and pens. Registration is required and limited to 15. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Get some business tips

Learn to Speak Confidently in Business on Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Maryann Croce, successful business owner since 1999, will share tips to address the fear of public speaking and how to speak more confidently in business situations. Registration is required. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Dinner and a movie for teens

Teens in grades 7 through 12 can enjoy quesadillas and a showing of Wonder Woman on Friday, Nov. 17, beginning at 6 p.m. Registration is required and limited to 20 people.