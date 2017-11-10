Monroe Courier

Stevenson Dam, World Armistice Day topics for Nov. 11

November 10, 2017

Look back 100 years with the Monroe Historical Society at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library on Saturday, Nov. 11.

John Babina will discuss The Centennial of the Start of Construction of the Stevenson Dam and  Hamish Lutris will talk about the origins of Armistice Day ending World War I, the war that was supposed to end all wars, at the society’s 58th annual meeting.

John Babina with Stevenson Dam as a backdrop.

The illustrated back-to-back talks run from 1:30 to 4 p.m. in the William Ehlers Room downstairs and are co-sponsored by the society and the library. There is no charge for admission, but seating is limited and reservations are recommended (www.ewml.org). Prior to the presentations, the society’s annual meeting for members will be held at 1 p.m.

The Stevenson dam opened in 1919, creating a power-generating station and one of the few dams in the U.S. today traversed by a state highway (Route 34). At the same time, it has been 99 years since the World War I Armistice was declared, ending hostilities between the Allies and Germany with a treaty signed in France on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

Babina and Lutris, the historians delivering the presentations, allow time afterwards for questions-and-answers.

Babina is the founder of Radio Station WMNR and has extensively researched the political and economic considerations that converted the Housatonic River into what stands even now as Monroe’s largest single taxpayer. His talk starts at 1:30 p.m.

Hamish Lutris at Connecticut Unit Monument at Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania.

Lutris is an assistant professor of history at Capital Community College in Hartford. He speaks at 3 p.m. Outside the classroom he has drawn appreciative audiences across Connecticut for his appearances and discourses on the past, among them a series on World War I at the Monroe library.

