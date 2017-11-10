Local vets recount service to country

A group of local military veterans offered Masuk High students and some seventh graders a glimpse into their service time during a special program recognizing Veterans Day Friday in the high school library.

The panel of veterans featured local residents Art Sheehan, in the NCO First Cavalry Division in the Korean War; Victor Yanosy, aerographers mate second class, recently re-elected town constable and local American Legion commander; Jan Larsen, member of SP-5 DaNang Signal Co. in the Vietnam War and retired long-time teacher at Fawn Hollow and Chalk Hill elementary schools; John Esposito, a sergeant E5; Frank Heffelfinger, a member of NCO First Cavalry Division in the Korean War; and Kenneth Wielk, who served in the Air Force, before leaving then choosing to join the Navy.

“These men have asked for no awards, no trophies, but I can think of no one who deserves them more,” said Masuk High teacher Ian Lowell, who organized this event.

After Lowell’s opening remarks, students asked questions of the veterans, from describing their daily routines, thoughts on when they were drafted and when they were most frightened during their service.

Students were then able to interact with the veterans, some of who brought photos or paraphernalia from their time in service. Larsen brought his boots and uniform, while Sheehan, Heffelfinger and Esposito brought photographs, many of which were faded, black-and-white scenes of fellow military members who became like family under, in some cases, the most horrific circumstances.

In closing, Heffelfinger urged the students to ask their parents, grandparents and other family members who might have served to recount their stories, so what those veterans did while serving is not lost to history when they have passed.

“We’re veterans,” said Sheehan, “but I ask you all to not forget about the guys and gals out there serving today. Please keep them in your thoughts.”

See more coverage in the Nov. 16 print edition of The Monroe Courier.